Falcons Draft Profile Bryan Bresee: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick is a big unknown right now. It is easy to assume that they will decide to address the defense which has been a huge weakness over the years and is something the team has addressed heavily during the offseason.

One name that could potentially be in play for the Dirty Birds is Clemson's talented defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Bresee has been a highly-sought after player ever since his high school days and that will continue come Thursday night. Here is everything you need to know about this big, talented defensive lineman.

Measurables:

Data from mockdraftable.com

Measurable

Value

Percentile for position

Height

6' 5 5/8"

94

Weight

298

30

Arm Length

32 1/2"

73

Hand size

10 1/4"

73

10yd split

1.71

77

40yd dash

4.86

93

Vertical

29"

46

Bench

22

15

The most eye-grabbing measurement here is his height. At just under six-foot-six, he will never have trouble striking fear into his opposition. Despite his height, his weight is a little lower than most defensive tackles in the NFL. While 300 pounds isn't small, he could potentially benefit from adding a few pounds.

His 40-yard dash is excellent but his vertical and bench reps are quite bad. He isn't some weak 300-pound DT, so I wouldn't put too much stock into his underwhelming 22 reps.

