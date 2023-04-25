Falcons Draft Profile Bryan Bresee: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Fit with Falcons
I like the fit for Bryan Bresee in the new defense since he is a big and athletic player who could play a couple of different spots across the defensive line. He isn't a great fit to rush from the outside due to his stiffness but if he can learn to be more sturdy when double-teamed, then he can play anywhere inside the tackles.
Basically what I am saying is that he only fits with the Falcons if the coaches are confident they can tune some things up. While they already have a few big bodies across the line, there is always room for more.
Fit: B-
Prediction:
There are going to be players the Atlanta Falcons target before Bryan Bresee, to be honest. He is a good player who could potentially be great but there is a lot of unknown and with guys like Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, etc. being out there, he doesn't seem like an option at pick eight.
If they were to trade down to the mid-to-late teens, then he becomes a strong option but for now, it is easy to assume he won't truly be an option with their current pick.
Interest meter: 3/10
Available? 95% chance
