Falcons Draft Profile Darnell Washington: Strengths, weaknesses, prediction
Fit with Falcons:
Lots of people are going to think that there is no room on the Atlanta Falcons roster for another good tight end, but there actually is. Arthur Smith lines his offense up in 12 and 13 personnel frequently. The Falcons also don't have a clear number-two wide receiver. Adding a tight end like Darnell Washington to the offense would give Kyle Pitts the opportunity to essentially be the number-two wide receiver. The addition of Darnell would open things up for everyone.
He brings the physicality that Arthur Smith wants and if there is any coach who will get the most out of a hulking tight end like Washington, it would be Smith.
Fit: B
Prediction:
Despite Darnell Washington being a solid fit for the Atlanta Falcons, there is almost no chance that he ends up with them. The highest that Washington should be selected is the 20s, so using an eighth-overall pick on him is out of the question.
With that being said, if Terry Fontenot decides that he wants to trade down with a team in the mid-20s then there could be interest in Washington. But they have spent a top-ten pick on a wide receiver and tight end in the past two years, so it still wouldn't be likely.
Interest meter: 2/10
Available? 99% chance
Draft news: