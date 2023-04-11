Falcons Draft Profile Jaxon Smith-Njigba: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Fit with Falcons
I am going to be perfectly candid, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is about the worst option for the Atlanta Falcons. It has nothing to do with his ability but rather the type of offense Arthur Smith runs.
While Olamide Zaccheaus had a productive year for them last season, Arthur is preparing to get his tight ends more involved with a healthy Kyle Pitts and the newly-traded for Jonnu Smith. A number two tight end in the Falcons' offense is basically their third wide receiver.
JS-N could be an excellent slot receiver, but do the Falcons actually need an excellent slot receiver? Sure, it would be nice but there is absolutely no need to use a draft pick on one. I don't see him as a fit for the Falcons.
Fit: D
Prediction
Almost undoubtedly, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be there for the taking at pick eight, but I simply do not see the Atlanta Falcons giving him much consideration. He just doesn't fit what they do and even if he did, pick eight is a bit too high for him. They would be better served to select a defensive player over the Ohio State receiver.
Interest meter: 1/10
Availability: 99% chance