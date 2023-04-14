Falcons Draft Profile Myles Murphy: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Clemson edge Myles Murphy's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
Myles Murphy, a former number-one recruit, is among the most talented players at his position coming out of Clemson in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Murphy is big, strong, and athletic. The Atlanta Falcons have a need at the position as it has been among the most common positions mocked to the team. Here is what you need to know about Myles Murphy as a prospect who could end up being the Falcons' top selection.
Myles Murphy's measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6'4 7/8"
72
Weight
268
60
Wingspan
81 1/8"
64
Arm length
33 3/4"
57
Hand
8 1/2"
0
Bench
25
65
Vertical
31
24
10yd split
1.59
87
20yd split
2.62
92
40yd dash
4.51
96
20yd shuttle
4.28
81
3-cone
7.22
45
For the most part, Myles Murphy has solid measurables. His hand size is awful but that, for the most part, shouldn't matter for a player at his position. Maybe he might have a slightly more difficult time getting a grip on offensive linemen, or he might not bat down a pass that others would but the difference is so slim that it is inconsequential.
The fact that he didn't participate in the broad jump and his vertical was less than ideal will hurt him, as well as his three-cone time.
He has good size and his speed-to-weight ratio is excellent. He is fast off the line, according to his ten-yard split, and he has excellent long speed, although, as the late defensive tackle and former Baltimore Raven, Tony Siragusa, said (and I paraphrase), 'coach! If you have me running forty yards, then we have already lost the game!' It might be slightly different with a defensive end, but the same thing can be said; his forty-time isn't worth much.
And, one last thing, his wingspan and arm length is shorter than you would have expected. He is a big rusher with only above-average length.