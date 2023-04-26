Falcons Draft Profile Nolan Smith: Strengths, weaknesses, prediction
Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
With there being so many Atlanta Falcons fans that are also Georgia fans, many probably already know about Nolan Smith and what he can do.
Recently he has gained steam for being the Falcons' pick at eight, so he seems like an important player to check out. Here is everything you need to know about the UGA edge rusher who could potentially be the next Falcon.
Measurables
Data from mockdraftable.com
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
6'2 1/8"
15
Weight
238
2
Arm length
32 5/8"
17
Hand size
9"
5
10yd split
1.52
99
40yd dash
4.39
99
Vertical
41 1/2"
98
Broad
128"
95
I'll bet you cannot guess how Nolan Smith wins as an edge rusher... His size is not good but as you so often say with these types of players, size is not what he relies on, he relies on his ridiculous speed.
Obviously, his acceleration and speed are insane. He has wide receiver speed and explosion off of the line. His vertical and broad back that up even more. He was a combine star and set a record with his 1.52 ten-yard split. Nothing else to say here.
