Falcons Draft Profile Tyree Wilson: Strengths, weaknesses, prediction
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson has seen his stock consistently rise this offseason to the point where he might be the first pass rusher to come off the board—potentially within the first five picks.
There is no doubt that the Atlanta Falcons have an interest in him. He is an edge rusher who could become a dominant force in the league at a position the Falcons have been looking to boost for a long time.
Tyree Wilson's measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile at position
Height
6' 6 1/8"
95
Weight
271
68
Arm length
35 5/8"
96
Hand size
9 5/8"
34
Bench
23
48
Tyree Wilson did not participate in any drills during the combine because he was/is still recovering from a fractured foot that ended his season.
Honestly, he didn't need to participate anyways, we already know he is a freaky athlete that has everything you want from a pass rusher. His length is elite and he has the weight to be a powerful rusher, although, you would have liked to have seen a few more reps on the bench.
His draft stock shouldn't be impacted by him not running the forty and all of that jazz. We know he is a good athlete.