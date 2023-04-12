Falcons Draft Profile Tyree Wilson: Strengths, weaknesses, prediction
Fit with Falcons
This is the type of player that can fit with just about any defense. Want to line him up as a 3-4 outside linebacker or defensive end, go ahead, want to line him up as a 4-3 defensive end or defensive tackle, go ahead. There are multiple positions in any scheme that he can play.
So, yes, he would fit into the Atlanta Falcons' defense. And we all know the struggles they have had getting to the quarterback; add Tyree Wilson with their other young pass rushers and a revamped interior, and they could potentially do a 180 in 2023. There isn't much to hate about a defensive line that features Tyree Wilson, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Lorenzo Carter, Grady Jarrett, Calais Campbell, Eddie Goldman, and David Onyemata. It is a nice mix of veteran players and young, ascending players.
Fit: A
Prediction
For as much confidence I have in saying that the Atlanta Falcons have interest in Tyree Wilson, I have just as much doubt that he will be available at pick eight. We have seen time and time again how valuable edge rushers are in the NFL and I just don't see him getting past the Cardinals, Seahawks, Lions, and Raiders.
It would take four quarterbacks going in front of the Falcons as well as Jalen Carter not sliding to the past pick-seven. Even then, assuming Will Anderson goes in the top seven, you have one more team that would have to look elsewhere.
The moral of the story, the Falcons will have interest but it would take a trade for him to land in Atlanta.
Interest meter: 10/10
Availability: 10% chance