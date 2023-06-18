Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022
2022 vs. 2023: Whether each defensive position has improved or declined for the Atlanta Falcons
So much has changed for the defense of the Atlanta Falcons, it is honestly crazy. Terry Fontenot's offseason plan was obvious—address the defense heavily in free agency to open up the options during the draft. He even made a move via trade and had a player come out of retirement.
The defense, which is now led by Ryan Nielsen, will almost undoubtedly be improved. It is hard to fathom a world where they would decline but which specific positions have improved and which have declined? That is what we are addressing here.
We already reviewed the offensive side of the ball and if you want to trust my analysis then you should be extremely excited about what this team can do in 2023. Even without a big name free agent addition on offense, the Falcons were able to significantly improve.
Obviously, the defense will be addressed here but special teams will not be addressed because it is basically identical to last season. The only difference is at punt returner following the injury to Avery Williams, so it has declined considering Williams was the best in the league.
Anyways, here are the verdicts on which defensive positions have improved and which have declined.