Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Defensive line
2022
2023
Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett
Ta'Quon Graham
Ta'Quon Graham
Abdullah Anderson
Calais Campbell
Anthony Rush
David Onyemata
Timmy Horne
Eddie Goldman
Matt Dickerson
Zach Harrison
Jalen Dalton
Albert Huggins
Jaleel Johnson
Ikenna Enechukwu
Derrick Tangelo
Carlos Davis
LaCale London
Well, I bet you cannot guess which group is better. The Atlanta Falcons identified that they had a problem on the defensive line and they attacked that problem this offseason.
One of the first signings the Falcons made during free agency was David Onyemata who has been one of the most consistent defensive tackles in the NFL over the past few years. Then they somehow convinced Calais Campbell to sign with them and he brings so much power and leadership to the team. And finally, Eddie Goldman unretired and they drafted Zach Harrison who they list as a defensive lineman but he will be moved around.
The Falcons literally went from one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL to one of the best. It happened quickly and no fanbase will be more appreciative of it.