Fansided
Blogging Dirty

Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens / Greg Fiume/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 6
Next

Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Defensive line

2022

2023

Grady Jarrett

Grady Jarrett

Ta'Quon Graham

Ta'Quon Graham

Abdullah Anderson

Calais Campbell

Anthony Rush

David Onyemata

Timmy Horne

Eddie Goldman

Matt Dickerson

Zach Harrison

Jalen Dalton

Albert Huggins

Jaleel Johnson

Ikenna Enechukwu

Derrick Tangelo

Carlos Davis

null

LaCale London

Well, I bet you cannot guess which group is better. The Atlanta Falcons identified that they had a problem on the defensive line and they attacked that problem this offseason.

One of the first signings the Falcons made during free agency was David Onyemata who has been one of the most consistent defensive tackles in the NFL over the past few years. Then they somehow convinced Calais Campbell to sign with them and he brings so much power and leadership to the team. And finally, Eddie Goldman unretired and they drafted Zach Harrison who they list as a defensive lineman but he will be moved around.

The Falcons literally went from one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL to one of the best. It happened quickly and no fanbase will be more appreciative of it.

Verdict: Vastly Improved

Home/Atlanta Falcons News