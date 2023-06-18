Fansided
Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens / Greg Fiume/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Edge rusher

2022

2023

Lorenzo Carter

Lorenzo Carter

Arnold Ebiketie

Arnold Ebiketie

Ade Ogundeji

Ade Ogundeji

DeAngelo Malone

DeAngelo Malone

Quinton Bell

Bud Dupree

Edge rusher is a position that the Atlanta Falcons, surprisingly, did not address too heavily. While there weren't many great options sitting there for them, you would have at least expected more than just the signing of Bud Dupree (And re-signing of Carter and drafting of the versatile Zach Harrison).

It appears like they are confident that the combination of having a much better defensive line and the development of the young edge rushers will be enough to fix what was another bad year for the position.

It does seem like a solid plan and Bud Dupree adds some potential to the group but will this be enough? We will have to wait and see.

Verdict: Slightly Improved

