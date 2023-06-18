Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Inside linebacker
2022
2023
Troy Andersen
Troy Andersen
Rashaan Evans
Kaden Elliss
Mykal Walker
Mykal Walker
Nate Landman
Nate Landman
Dorian Etheridge
Dorian Etheridge
Nick Kwiatkoski
Tae Davis
Andre Smith
Mike Jones Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons primarily used three off-ball linebackers last year—Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, and Mykal Walker. Out of those three, Evans was easily the most consistent, and presently it seems like he won't be back in Atlanta.
Kaden Elliss was signed in free agency as a do-it-all linebacker who will spend time in coverage and rushing the quarterback. His talent is undeniable but he only has one year of production. Add in Troy Andersen, who also has undeniable talent, as well as Mykal Walker, and that makes for a boom-or-bust position.
I want to say that the unit is improved (ultimately I think it will be) but it is something we will have to see happen. For now, I have to say that it is a 'push' considering they don't have a proven veteran like Rashaan Evans to count on.