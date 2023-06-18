Fansided
Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Cornerbacks

2022

2023

A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell

Casey Hayward

Jeff Okudah

Dee Alford

Dee Alford

Darren Hall

Darren Hall

Mike Ford

Mike Hughes

Rashad Fenton

Clark Phillips III

Cornell Armstrong

Cornell Armstrong

Matt Hankins

Tre Flowers

Breon Borders

Natrone Brooks

The cornerback position is a slippery slope for the Atlanta Falcons. You have A.J. Terrell, who you can count on, but then the rest of the field is a projection.

In 2022, the Falcons had Casey Hayward who was ready to be a steady presence opposite of Terrell but injuries kept him out for much of the year. Poll most fans and I would bet they would rather have Jeff Okudah. However, should we be so sure?

Okudah has been more injury prone than Hayward in recent years and Hayward has been a more consistent player when on the field. There is no denying that Okudah's ceiling is much higher than Hayward, nevertheless, what good is a ceiling if you don't have four walls and a floor? Okudah has failed to live up to his talent and while I have high hopes for him with the change of scenery, I also can't ignore the fact that more often than not, situations like this don't work out.

With all that being said, I love the additions of Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips. Tre Flowers might also end up being a sneaky good signing.

This is the least cut-and-dry verdict for the Falcons. Ultimately though, I will go with slightly improved because the Falcons have better depth in 2023.

Verdict: Slightly Improved

