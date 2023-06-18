Fansided
Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens / Greg Fiume/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Safeties

2022

2023

Richie Grant

Richie Grant

Jaylinn Hawkins

Jaylinn Hawkins

Erik Harris

Jessie Bates III

Jovante Moffatt

DeMarcco Hellams

Micah Abernathy

Micah Abernathy

Dean Marlowe

Lukas Denis

Teez Tabor

Clifford Chattman

The safety position is as clear as the cornerback position was controversial/debatable. The Atlanta Falcons prized free agent addition was one of the best safeties in the game—Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates brings a lot to the Falcons. He has a tremendous pedigree, is extremely talented, is one of the best ball hawks in the NFL, and is a leader for the secondary. He will make everyone better on this team.

Richie Grant will benefit big time from Bates as he will be able to play more freely. We don't quite know what Jaylinn Hawkins' role will be but there has been talk about formations that will include three safeties.

DeMarcco Hellams caps it off as a rookie who was extremely productive at Alabama. He was a leading tackler for Nick Saban which says a lot about who he is.

Verdict: Improved

