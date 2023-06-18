Falcons: Examining whether each defensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Going through each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Safeties
2022
2023
Richie Grant
Richie Grant
Jaylinn Hawkins
Jaylinn Hawkins
Erik Harris
Jessie Bates III
Jovante Moffatt
DeMarcco Hellams
Micah Abernathy
Micah Abernathy
Dean Marlowe
Lukas Denis
Teez Tabor
Clifford Chattman
The safety position is as clear as the cornerback position was controversial/debatable. The Atlanta Falcons prized free agent addition was one of the best safeties in the game—Jessie Bates III
Jessie Bates brings a lot to the Falcons. He has a tremendous pedigree, is extremely talented, is one of the best ball hawks in the NFL, and is a leader for the secondary. He will make everyone better on this team.
Richie Grant will benefit big time from Bates as he will be able to play more freely. We don't quite know what Jaylinn Hawkins' role will be but there has been talk about formations that will include three safeties.
DeMarcco Hellams caps it off as a rookie who was extremely productive at Alabama. He was a leading tackler for Nick Saban which says a lot about who he is.