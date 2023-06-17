Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Going through each offensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Interior offensive line
2022
2023
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
Elijah Wilkinson
Matthew Bergeron
Drew Dalman
Drew Dalman
Matt Hennessy
Matt Hennessy
Chuma Edoga
Jovaughn Gwyn
Ryan Neuzil
Ryan Neuzil
Justin Shaffer
Justin Shaffer
Jonotthan Harrison
Jonotthan Harrison
Colby Gossett
Jalen Mafield
That is a lot of names to digest but as we stand now, the Atlanta Falcons will have only one new starter on the entire offensive line—left guard.
Chris Lindstrom is as good as they come and Drew Dalman was decent this past season and might improve going into his third season. The Falcons were not clamoring to bring back Elijah Wilkinson and they believe they drafted their long-term starter in the second round with Matthew Bergeron.
Regarding the verdict for which group is better, Bergeron is the key. His upside is higher than Wilkinson and even if he doesn't come out plowing through defenders, the Falcons still have Matt Hennessy who did a good job sliding over to left guard for the few snaps he did prior to injury