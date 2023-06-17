Fansided
Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each offensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders / Chris Unger/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Interior offensive line

2022

2023

Chris Lindstrom

Chris Lindstrom

Elijah Wilkinson

Matthew Bergeron

Drew Dalman

Drew Dalman

Matt Hennessy

Matt Hennessy

Chuma Edoga

Jovaughn Gwyn

Ryan Neuzil

Ryan Neuzil

Justin Shaffer

Justin Shaffer

Jonotthan Harrison

Jonotthan Harrison

Colby Gossett

Jalen Mafield

That is a lot of names to digest but as we stand now, the Atlanta Falcons will have only one new starter on the entire offensive line—left guard.

Chris Lindstrom is as good as they come and Drew Dalman was decent this past season and might improve going into his third season. The Falcons were not clamoring to bring back Elijah Wilkinson and they believe they drafted their long-term starter in the second round with Matthew Bergeron.

Regarding the verdict for which group is better, Bergeron is the key. His upside is higher than Wilkinson and even if he doesn't come out plowing through defenders, the Falcons still have Matt Hennessy who did a good job sliding over to left guard for the few snaps he did prior to injury

Verdict: Improved

