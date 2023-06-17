Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Going through each offensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Tight ends
2022
2023
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
MyCole Pruitt
Jonnu Smith
Parker Hesse
Parker Hesse
John FitzPatrick
John FitzPatrick
Tucker Fisk
Tucker FIsk
Feleipe Franks
Feleipe Franks
Anthony Firkser
The debate (or lack thereof) starts with the second-string tight end. We know what Kyle Pitts can be but the difference between this year and last for Pitts is that he will have a dangerous running mate with Jonnu Smith.
MyCole Pruitt did an excellent job taking over for Pitts last year but Jonnu has proven he can be a sneakily explosive tight end. He had an eight-touchdown season in his most recent year with Arthur Smith, so even though he had a couple of rough years in New England, we know we have a coach who can use him correctly.
The rest of the field isn't elite. Nevertheless, Parker Hesse is a versatile piece and we don't know what John FitzPatrick can be.