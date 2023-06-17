Fansided
Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each offensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders / Chris Unger/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Tight ends

2022

2023

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

MyCole Pruitt

Jonnu Smith

Parker Hesse

Parker Hesse

John FitzPatrick

John FitzPatrick

Tucker Fisk

Tucker FIsk

Feleipe Franks

Feleipe Franks

Anthony Firkser

The debate (or lack thereof) starts with the second-string tight end. We know what Kyle Pitts can be but the difference between this year and last for Pitts is that he will have a dangerous running mate with Jonnu Smith.

MyCole Pruitt did an excellent job taking over for Pitts last year but Jonnu has proven he can be a sneakily explosive tight end. He had an eight-touchdown season in his most recent year with Arthur Smith, so even though he had a couple of rough years in New England, we know we have a coach who can use him correctly.

The rest of the field isn't elite. Nevertheless, Parker Hesse is a versatile piece and we don't know what John FitzPatrick can be.

Verdict: Improved

