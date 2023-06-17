Fansided
Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022

Going through each offensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season

By Grayson Freestone

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders / Chris Unger/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Wide receivers

2022

2023

Drake London

Drake London

Olamide Zaccheaus

Mack Hollins

KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge

Damiere Byrd

Scotty Miller

Frank Darby

Frank Darby

Josh Ali

Josh Ali

Bryan Edwards

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Jared Bernhardt

Slade Bolden

Cameron Batson

Penny Hart

Xavier Malone

Keilahn Harris

Chris Blair

It is crazy how much the Atlanta Falcons have overhauled their wide receiver position over the past few years, and even from last year to this year.

Olamide Zaccheaus was a great player but never found chemistry with Desmond Ridder. The Falcons let him walk and brought in Mack Hollins who had a breakout year last year. KhaDarel Hodge was brought back and is a decent depth option and then Damiere Byrd's speed was replaced with Scotty Miller.

I like the signing of Mack Hollins but it still does hurt to lose OZ. I don't think the position has been upgraded much this year but that shouldn't be a huge problem with the scheme. Surprisingly, having Scotty Miller over Damiere Byrd is what sways my decision.

Verdict: Slightly Improved

