Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Wide receivers
2022
2023
Drake London
Drake London
Olamide Zaccheaus
Mack Hollins
KhaDarel Hodge
KhaDarel Hodge
Damiere Byrd
Scotty Miller
Frank Darby
Frank Darby
Josh Ali
Josh Ali
Bryan Edwards
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
Jared Bernhardt
Slade Bolden
Cameron Batson
Penny Hart
Xavier Malone
Keilahn Harris
Chris Blair
It is crazy how much the Atlanta Falcons have overhauled their wide receiver position over the past few years, and even from last year to this year.
Olamide Zaccheaus was a great player but never found chemistry with Desmond Ridder. The Falcons let him walk and brought in Mack Hollins who had a breakout year last year. KhaDarel Hodge was brought back and is a decent depth option and then Damiere Byrd's speed was replaced with Scotty Miller.
I like the signing of Mack Hollins but it still does hurt to lose OZ. I don't think the position has been upgraded much this year but that shouldn't be a huge problem with the scheme. Surprisingly, having Scotty Miller over Damiere Byrd is what sways my decision.