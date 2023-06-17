Falcons: Examining whether each offensive position has improved or declined since 2022
Going through each offensive position for the Atlanta Falcons to see if they have improved or declined since last season
Atlanta Falcons 2022 vs. 2023: Running backs
2022
2023
Damien Williams
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Allgeier
Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson
Avery Williams
Avery Williams (injured)
Caleb Huntley
Caleb Huntley (injured)
Clint Ratkovich
Carlos Washington
The answer to this position is pretty clear to anyone. The Atlanta Falcons have the same group of running backs that they did last year, plus a generational talent in Bijan Robinson.
The only issue here is that Avery Williams is done for the season with a torn ACL and Caleb Huntley is recovering from a torn achilles which happened late in the 2022 season, so we do not know what his status is.
Injuries or not, the Falcons have a rising star in Tyler Allgeier, a do-it-all RB in Cordarrelle Patterson, and an all-world talent in Bijan Robinson. The verdict here is clear.