Falcons Fans Attend the 2023 NFL Draft
Each year after the Super Bowl has concluded, NFL fans turn their collective attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. Fans speculate about the draft prospects, and who they believe their team will take. As the NFL Draft date draws closer, mock drafts are plentiful from experts as well as the fans playing couch NFL GMs. Fans can't wait to find out if their mocks were accurate or not. Bragging rights are certainly on the table for those who get it right.
Millions of fans tuned in to watch the Draft selections. Hundreds of thousands more traveled to see the selections in person. KMBC.com said that over the three-day Draft period, over 312,000 NFL fans were in attendance. Falcons fans were certainly in the mix. We caught up with some of them that made the trip to Kansas City. Here are their thoughts on their 2023 NFL Draft experiences.