Falcons Fans Attend the 2023 NFL Draft
Ellene (Sue) Williams was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as a fan representative of the Dirty Birds Nest (DBN) to be part of the Inner Circle. Sue is a season ticket holder and is part of the Dirty Birds Nest (DBN) which is the super fan section in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons are her home team. To get ready for the NFL Draft, she had her hair colored red and got the Falcons' logo shaved into her head. Doing so made sure to leave no doubt as to which team she reps. During the broadcast when the Falcons were on the clock, she was shown several times dancing and cheering on the Falcons and their picks.
She states her most memorable moment was getting to meet the Falcons' first round pick, Bijan Robinson. She ran into him at the NFL Draft's host hotel and was able to have a conversation with him. She told him that she had picked him to get drafted by the Falcons, so she was excited that her prediction became reality. She notes that she had a football in her hotel room that she wanted him to sign. He waited for her to go back to her room to get the football so he could autograph it.
Sue expects Robinson to make an immediate impact as he joins a running back corps that was very successful last season.