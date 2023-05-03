Falcons Fans Attend the 2023 NFL Draft
Brandy Stephens decided to travel to Kansas City for her first in-person NFL Draft experience. She is an empty nester who wants to travel more and start checking off some bucket list items. An avid Falcons fan and season ticket holder, she made it a priority to make the trip this year.
She recalls while waiting in line to take a picture with the Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Draft Experience, a Chiefs fan spotted her and told her several times that the Falcons should take Bijan Robinson if he was still on the board. When the pick came through, she was excited that the Falcons opted to add another weapon to their offense.
She recommends NFL fans attend at least one NFL Draft in their lifetime. "My most memorable moment of the NFL Draft was walking into the Draft Experience." She recounts interacting with Falcons fans and fans from other teams who were also enthusiastic about repping their respective teams.