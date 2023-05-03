Falcons Fans Attend the 2023 NFL Draft
Rob Stephens had never attended an NFL Draft before and decided 2023 would be the year he'd make the trip. He enjoyed hearing the crowd's reactions to the first-round selections, and seeing the players' expressions when their names were called.
He is happy with the Falcons' pick of Bijan Robinson. He believes the Falcons have a generational talent that will help shape the team's offense for years to come. He's hopeful for a successful 2023 season and will be in attendance at the Benz to cheer on his favorite team.