Falcons Fans Attend the 2023 NFL Draft
Falcons fans were in attendance for all 3-days of the Draft. It wasn't unusual to hear, "Rise up!" while navigating the crowd. A group of fans decided to meet at a barbeque restaurant to get a taste of the local flavor. In addition to the fans in this photo, there were about five others inside the restaurant. The manager of the restaurant took a picture of the group who outnumbered the other fan bases that were there.
The NFL Draft is a big deal for NFL fans. Current players, former players, NFL executives, sports journalists, Draft prospects, and celebrities are all around. A group of Falcons fans ran into NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. He was all smiles as he posed with the group.
The consensus of the Falcons fans who went to this year's Draft is that the Draft should be experienced at least once in person. The excitement that permeates this event is palpable. Fans from all teams chat freely with one another. Of course, it wouldn't be an NFL event without some occasional trash talk.
Some of the traveling Falcons fans attended just the first round and headed back to Atlanta on Friday. Others stayed all 3 days of the Draft. However much time was spent in Kansas City, fun was had by all with memories that will last a lifetime.