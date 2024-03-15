Falcons fans react to Cordarrelle Patterson's goodbye tweet
Fan favorite CP is moving on from the Falcons
By Lisa Shepard
Fan favorite, Cordarrelle Patterson (CP), posted a tweet to let everyone know his time in Atlanta had come to an end. Fans responded with well wishes and thanked him for his time with the team. CP joined the team in 2021, and quickly emerged as one of the team's stars due to his play on the field and his fan engagement.
Playing catch with fans in the stands was a pre-game ritual that endeared fans to CP. Adults and kids alike would vie for his attention so that he would throw them the football. This was something that he did at both road and home games.
it wasn't only fans posting their well wishes. Miles Garrett, sports reporter and anchor at Fox 5 Atlanta, let CP know he enjoyed covering him.
Former Falcon, and current sports anchor with Fox 5 Atlanta, DJ Shockley, also gave CP a shoutout on X. He noted that CP still has fans in Atlanta.
Alesantoz, of Atlanta Falcons Germany, is the recently named 2024 Falcons International Fan of the Year. He posted on X about his encounter with CP at a road game versus the Panthers. He was able to get CP's autograph, and subsequently got the signed jersey framed for his office in Berlin.
During his time in Atlanta, CP used his social media to recruit top players to the team. This endeared him to fans because he was invested in helping to make the team better.
Falcons fans were impressed with the physicality of CP's play. He was featured on Good Morning Football multiple times for winning their Angry Runs scepter.
One of CP's most memorable moments as a Falcon is when he broke the NFL's record for the most kick returns for a touchdown. 3 yards deep in the end zone, CP made a record-breaking house call versus the Chicago Bears. Whether watching live in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium or on television, this play was one of the most exciting in years. Teammates placed an imaginary crown on CP's head as he approached the sideline to celebrate this historic moment.
Another memorable CP moment was during his first season with the Falcons versus the New Orleans. The Falcons were trailing by one point with 61 seconds remaining in the game. Matt Ryan threw a bomb to CP which ended on the Saints' 15-yard line. The play set up a game winning field goal by Younghoe Koo. The Falcons won 27-25.
While CP's time has ended with the Falcons, the memories he created with fans will forever be cherished. Fans recognized that he was not only a special player, but also a special person. Thank you CP!