Falcons fans rep the team on the high seas during the offseason
By Lisa Shepard
Every year after the Super Bowl concludes, football fans dread the impending off-season. Outside of the NFL Draft that occurs at the end of April, fans don't have much to look forward to regarding their favorite team until training camp starts. Content creators, both fans and those who do it professionally, often find themselves grappling with ways to keep their followers engaged for the months that no football is being played. Some take a planned hiatus and gear back up once training camp or pre-season begins.
Some Falcons fans ensured to keep this off-season's boredom at bay by taking their fandom to the seas by cruising. They had fun repping the Falcons on the Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, and Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas cruise ships.
Karen Citizen-Wilcox wanted to do something special to celebrate her husband's 60th birthday. Tim, a decades-long Falcons fan, had no idea the cruise was being planned. Karen put together a "Sailabration" for Tim that had 60 friends and family members join them on the Allure of the Seas cruise ship. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the cruise had stops in Nassau and Coco Cay.
Complete with customized t-shirts that included Tim wearing a Falcons jersey, the "Sailabration" squad had fun with this Falcons-themed party. Karen and Tim are Falcons season ticket holders. She said since he loves the Falcons, it was a logical choice to incorporate the team into his birthday event.
The RISEUP Tour Fan Club organized a trip on the Carnival Glory called Sun & Fun 2024. One of the cruisers was Tiffany George. A RISEUP Tour Fan Club member since 2019, she enjoyed being with other Falcons fans at the sailaway party. They wore white Falcons jerseys and attended an all-white dinner party while on the cruise ship.
Joining in on the cruise fun was surprise guest, Freddie Falcon! Freddie partied and took plenty of pictures with the fans.
A Falcons fan since 1978, Pamela Holcomb-Johnson decided to join the RISEUP Tour Fan Club Sun & Fun Cruise. She wanted to meet and mingle with other die-hard Falcons fans while enjoying the cruise ship.
Whether celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends, cruising with members of the RISEUP Tour Fan Club and Freddie Falcon, or cruising on a girls' trip, Falcons fans made sure to integrate the team into their vacation plans. For these fans, their fandom has no off-season.