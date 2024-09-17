Falcons fans should be laughing at Eagles head coach premature celebration
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was met in the hole by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a 4th-down stop in what was to that point the play of the game. Predictably the Eagles safety celebrated taking his helmet off and sprinting down the sideline.
While Falcons fans might take offense to officials picking up the flag suggesting the helmet was already falling off this isn't what would age poorly. Though it wasn't the first time that evening Gardner-Johnson decided to push the line.
It wasn't the Eagles' safety, however, whose celebration aged poorest. It was Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni running down the sideline mimicking the celebration of Gardner-Johnson as if the Eagles had just won the Super Bowl. The head coach has a long history of sideline antics and being extremely animated on the sideline. Something that would come to haunt the head coach shortly after the play.
Nick Sirianni's brash arrogance allowed the Atlanta Falcons to win a game they shouldn't
The head coach followed this by making a decision on this drive that would cost the Eagles the win. At the two-minute warning, the Falcons opted to jump over the line of scrimmage on purpose to give the Eagles a first down and allow them to keep all of their timeouts in their pocket.
Sirianni was seen on the sideline animated waving his arms and declining the penalty as if he were offended at Atlanta's attempt to gain control of the clock. This brings us to why the celebration and this decision are for the amusement of Atlanta fans.
The Philly head coach after declining a penalty so emphatically that would have stopped the clock opted to do so himself. All the Eagles needed to do was run the ball three times and hand the ball to Kirk Cousins with under a minute left.
Considering how the Eagles had been running the football it is easy to imagine the team would have ended the game without ever giving Cousins a chance. Regardless both your celebration and rejection of the penalty suggested a control of this game.
One that just a few plays later you willingly surrendered for seemingly no reason. The risk was far higher than the reward for the Eagles' head coach. This serves as yet another example of why the brash head coach is going to continue to face questions.
From Atlanta's perspective, however, it is a hilarious ending for a coach who trolled the Falcons far too early and would make the decision that ultimately handed Kirk Cousins and Atlanta the game.