Falcons Fans Show Their Team Tattoos
Falcons Fans Take Their Fandom Next Level
By Lisa Shepard
Football fans have a variety of ways in which they rep their favorite teams. T-shirts, hats, hoodies, and jackets are typical fare for even the most casual of fans. However, there are levels of football fandom. Other fans outfit their cars with stickers, flags, and plates so that people will know which team they rep. There are fans that get their cars painted with the team logo and colors of their favorite team.
Others dedicate parts of their home to repping their favorite team. From modest to elaborate, fan caves prominently display items such as signed football jerseys, autographed footballs, framed pictures and posters, and other football memorabilia. The Atlanta Falcons recently tweeted about a fan cave that featured customized lighting, flooring, and furniture.
There are Falcons fans who decide they want to rep their team 24/7/365. They do this by getting Falcons tattoos. Let's meet some fans who show us their Falcons ink.
Terrence Brown is from Dublin, GA. He currently resides in New Orleans due to military duty. He has been a Falcons fan since childhood. He is a JROTC Military Instructor at New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy. He admits that it is not easy being a diehard Falcons fan in enemy territory. He has had his Falcons tattoo since 2012 and wanted to get the retro logo.
Sonya Norwood has had her Falcons tat for four years. "The love I have for the Falcons sparked the heartbeat symbol." As a true die-hard fan, she wanted to get inked to show her devotion to the team.
Antoine Lovelace has had his Falcons tat for over 10 years. He got all his favorite teams so that even when he is out of town, people will know that he is very much Atlanta.
Koreena Atkins has had her Falcons tat for several years. Her love for the team is a bond that she shares with her father, Willie James Atkins, who is nicknamed "Sunshine." He was a single father who raised three children while serving in the Army. Koreena said of Sunshine, "He loves God, his kids, the Army, the Falcons."
Gary Pattman has had his Falcons tat for seven years. At the time he got it, he was working in New York. Being away from home, Pattman wanted New Yorkers to know that he wasn't "one of them."
Ryan Loe has two Falcons tats. He got the helmet in 2015 and the back piece in 2017. The size of the Falcons art is impressive.
Cody Keeler got his Falcons tat on his birthday in 2021. He opted for the Falcons logo and the letters "ATL" on his inner arm.
Julio Gates has had his Falcons tat for four years. He opted to get DBN (Dirty Bird Nation), and the team's slogan, "Rise Up" on his arm. He has been a fan since childhood. Gates says that while growing up, he didn't have much team gear. He wanted to get a tattoo that was visible to always rep his team.
Tiger Ball has three Falcons tattoos. The first one is over 25 years old. His most recent one is from 2017.
Michael Mcconatha has one Falcons tat that is year old. He proudly states that he was born and raised a Dirty Bird.
Twaun Turner has had his Falcons tattoo since he was 17. He is 35 years-old now, and says he's always loved the Falcons. Turner lives in Ohio, and would come to Atlanta and attend games with his father. Turner jokes and says, "This is a real Falcons bird. I feed it everyday. It flew off the Georgia Dome onto my arm."
Lar Bud is 55-years old and the tat he has is his first and only. He is a longtime season ticket holder that also attends road games to watch the Falcons play. He got his tat in 2010 while in Pittsburgh. The Falcons played the Steelers in the season opener, so he decided to commemorate the moment with a throwback Falcons logo on his shoulder.
Wade French has been a Falcons fan since the early 1990's. His favorite player is Deion Sanders. He enjoyed Sanders' flash and his ability to back it up on the field.
Ashley Robinson enjoys both football and fútbol. She supports both teams that play in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She got her Falcons tat first after the Super Bowl LI game. She said she needed to do something to make herself feel better about the game's outcome, and getting a Falcons tat did the trick. She got her Atlanta United tat after they won the MLS Cup in 2018.
Tattoos have become part of the zeitgeist of NFL fans. These Falcons fans have chosen to express their fandom through body art. Whether the tats are big or small, they have left no doubt about the love they have for their team.