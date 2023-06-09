Falcons Fans Turn Out for Player Appearance at Atlantic Station
By Lisa Shepard
When the Atlanta Falcons announced that QB Desmond Ridder, WR Drake London, and RB Tyler Allgeier would be making an appearance at Atlantic Station for autographs, a buzz was immediately created in the fan base. It's not often that fans are able to meet players in this type of setting, so the excitement was palpable from the start.
When the event date came, the excitement that Falcons fans displayed on social media translated into long lines at the Team Store. It was reported that the first fans arrived at 11:00 am, securing their place in front of the line. The second wave of fans arrived around 3:30 pm. The third wave arrived by 5:00 pm for the 6:30 pm event start time.
When the line first started to form, the sun was bright, and there wasn't any covering to shield most of the fans. Those that were prepared brought umbrellas. Those umbrellas were needed later in the day when the skies opened up. It rained for about 40 minutes. Not to be deterred, Falcons fans weathered the elements.
It was still raining when the players arrived. Fans cheered as they exited their vehicle and entered the Team Store. They arrived 30 minutes prior to the event start time, and fans were able to enter the store early to start getting their autographs. By the time the players arrived, the line had grown, and it was snaked around the building.
Ridder, London, and Allgeier were seated together at one table as fans waited patiently for their turn to get autographs. The players signed a variety of items including jerseys, footballs, cards, helmets, and posters.
It should be noted that many of the Falcons fans in attendance were kids. 8-month old Warren was one of the youngest fans there. His father, had taken him to the Falcons' First Look the week prior. First Look was a practice and scrimmage where fans could see players on the 2023 team for the first time. Warren donned a onesie for that event that drew cheers and high fives from Falcons fans at the Benz and online.
That onesie ended up getting signed by all three players. It's clear that ATL Will is wasting no time ensuring Warren reps the Dirty Birds. He's creating memories which one day Warren will look back on and cherish.
Falcons fans are ready to cheer on the 2023 team. Getting to meet three of the players that will impact the season elevated that excitement. The demand to meet the players exceeded the time allocated. The fans that were not able to get their items signed were given pre-autographed photos.
This event was a nice follow-up to First Look.