Falcons finalize final 53-man roster: Did QB Taylor Heinicke make it?
The 53-man roster is official for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
We have now leaped over the final hurdle before the regular season. 53 players will now represent the Atlanta Falcons as they enter their 59th season.
Of course, you feel bad for the dozens of players whose dreams were crushed. It is a sad, unavoidable reality in this business.
Let's get right into the Falcons' final 53-man roster for the start of the 2024 season. Just to note, this roster is subject to change, and as we have seen in years past, Terry Fontenot will constantly be adjusting things as the season progresses.
The official and initial 2024 final 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons
Quarterbacks (3):
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Taylor Heinicke
Running backs (4):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Avery Williams
- Jase McClellan
Wide receivers (5):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Rondale Moore
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Casey Washington
Tight ends (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Ross Dwelley
Offensive line (9):
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Chris Lindstrom
- Matt Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Storm Norton
- Ryan Neuzil
- Kyle Hinton
- Jovaughn Gwyn
Defensive line (8):
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Brandon Dorlus
- Kentavius Street
- Eddie Goldman
Outside linebackers (5):
- Matt Judon
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Lorenzo Carter
- James Smith-Williams
- DeAngelo Malone
Inside linebackers (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Nate Landman
- JD Bertrand
Cornerbacks (5):
- AJ Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips III
- Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Safeties (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Justin Simmons
- Richie Grant
- Micah Abernathy
Specialists (3):
- Younghoe Koo
- Bradley Pinion
- Liam McCullough
Injured reserve (designated to return):
- DeMarcco Hellams, S