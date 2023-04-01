Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' interior offensive line
Position
Name
Height
Weight
LG
David Onyemata
6'3"
300
C
Grady Jarrett
6'0"
305
RG
Timmy Horne
6'4"
323
The rest of the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line is filled by newly acquired David Onyemata, the always-great Grady Jarrett, and the massive Timmy Horne.
David Onyemata is a little quicker on his feet, compared to Horne, so he slots in on the left side. Grady Jarrett is the center because he is an experienced player who can help make calls on the line. Plus, I like his quickness to make the snap and get his head up to make his block.
And then the 323-pound Timmy Horne will be in his set right next to Calais Campbell. Just a casual 623 pounds on the right side. Sounds like a good place to send your running backs.