Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' tight ends:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
TE1
DeAngelo Malone
6'4"
240
TE2
Arnold Ebiketie
6'3"
256
As you probably could have expected, the Falcons' tight end position is filled with outside linebackers—two positions that mirror each other.
The thought of DeAngelo Malone at tight end is exciting to me. He is big enough and has excellent athleticism. He has plenty of speed when you consider he ran a 4.55 forty-yard dash. It might not be Kyle Pitts-speed but it is plenty fast enough.
As for Arnold Ebiketie, he will be more of a blocking tight end who can run an occasional option route when need be. Considering Arthur Smith is the play caller, both of these guys would see the field consistently.