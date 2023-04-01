Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' wide receivers:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
WR1
A.J. Terrell
6'1"
194
WR2
Jessie Bates
6'1"
200
Slot WR
Casey Hayward
5'11"
192
I am not too confident about this position for the Atlanta Falcons. They are all a little skinny for my liking but nothing I can do about that.
And I know what you are thinking, why is A.J. Terrell in there with all the interceptions he has dropped in his career? Well, there weren't any better options and Terrell used to be a wide receiver early in his football career.
Jessie Bates has experience tracking the football in the air. It isn't hard to imagine him being a quality receiver.
And, finally, the veteran Casey Hayward. With all the experience Hayward has in this league, I thought he was a good option to have in the slot. He would be a reliable option for the mysterious quarterback.