Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day

Atlanta Falcons' wide receivers:

Position

Name

Height

Weight

WR1

A.J. Terrell

6'1"

194

WR2

Jessie Bates

6'1"

200

Slot WR

Casey Hayward

5'11"

192

I am not too confident about this position for the Atlanta Falcons. They are all a little skinny for my liking but nothing I can do about that.

And I know what you are thinking, why is A.J. Terrell in there with all the interceptions he has dropped in his career? Well, there weren't any better options and Terrell used to be a wide receiver early in his football career.

Jessie Bates has experience tracking the football in the air. It isn't hard to imagine him being a quality receiver.

And, finally, the veteran Casey Hayward. With all the experience Hayward has in this league, I thought he was a good option to have in the slot. He would be a reliable option for the mysterious quarterback.

