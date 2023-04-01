Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Falcons Roster

Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons' running backs and fullback:

Position

Name

Height

Weight

RB1

Mykal Walker

6'3"

230

RB2

Javelin Guidry

5'9"

191

FB

Kaden Elliss

6'2"

238

This position is headed by an oversized running back in Mykal Walker. Arthur Smith loves him some physicality in the backfield, so Walker is a good pick to take the bulk of the carries. However, he is not going to take a handoff for 80 yards, that is what the next guy is for.

You may not know his name but Javelin Guidry is a cornerback out of Utah who can fly. And when I say fly, I mean it, he ran a 4.29 forty-yard dash. He is one of the fastest players in NFL history. Hopefully, he is elusive enough to avoid the big hits, considering he is only 191 pounds.

And then we have Kaden Elliss who has the size to play fullback. That is basically the synopsis.

