Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' running backs and fullback:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
RB1
Mykal Walker
6'3"
230
RB2
Javelin Guidry
5'9"
191
FB
Kaden Elliss
6'2"
238
This position is headed by an oversized running back in Mykal Walker. Arthur Smith loves him some physicality in the backfield, so Walker is a good pick to take the bulk of the carries. However, he is not going to take a handoff for 80 yards, that is what the next guy is for.
You may not know his name but Javelin Guidry is a cornerback out of Utah who can fly. And when I say fly, I mean it, he ran a 4.29 forty-yard dash. He is one of the fastest players in NFL history. Hopefully, he is elusive enough to avoid the big hits, considering he is only 191 pounds.
And then we have Kaden Elliss who has the size to play fullback. That is basically the synopsis.