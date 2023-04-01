Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' quarterback:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
QB
Troy Anderson
6'4"
236
And the leader of the offense is the versatile Troy Anderson. If you did not know, Troy Anderson was drafted out of Montana State last year where he played linebacker, running back, and quarterback. He is a freak.
Now, clearly, Arthur Smith would have to get creative to run an offense with Anderson at quarterback. You would just have to take advantage of his size and his 4.42 speed. This offense would turn into the triple-option offense.
This was the clear choice at QB. At least we know that he could complete a few passes. Good enough for me.