Falcons: Flipping defensive players to offense for April Fools' Day

Atlanta Falcons' quarterback:

Position

Name

Height

Weight

QB

Troy Anderson

6'4"

236

And the leader of the offense is the versatile Troy Anderson. If you did not know, Troy Anderson was drafted out of Montana State last year where he played linebacker, running back, and quarterback. He is a freak.

Now, clearly, Arthur Smith would have to get creative to run an offense with Anderson at quarterback. You would just have to take advantage of his size and his 4.42 speed. This offense would turn into the triple-option offense.

This was the clear choice at QB. At least we know that he could complete a few passes. Good enough for me.

