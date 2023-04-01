Falcons: Flipping offensive players to defense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' defensive ends:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
DE
Kyle Pitts
6'6"
246
DE
Jonnu Smith
6'3"
248
In the past, the NFL has had a shortage of elite tight ends coming out of college because their body type and athleticism usually equate to the defensive end/outside linebacker position. These young kids have to make a decision on which position to play and considering pass rushers in the NFL make a lot more money, they usually choose the defensive side of the ball.
That is why Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith could be pass rushers for the Falcons (at least on April Fools' Day), especially Pitts. The Falcons' top tight end is big, long, fast, and explosive. It would be cool to see what he would do off the edge.
Jonnu Smith seemed like the only other choice. He is relatively fast and quick while also having solid size. I would worry about these two keeping contain in the run game but they could create magic getting to the QB.