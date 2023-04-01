Falcons: Flipping offensive players to defense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' inside linebackers:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
ILB
Tyler Allgeier
5'11"
220
ILB
Keith Smith
6'0"
240
I chose to go with a nickel defense which is why there are only two linebackers.
While tight ends are usually equal to defensive ends, running backs are often equal to inside linebackers.
That is proven with Tyler Allgeier who, if you did not know, played linebacker for a season when he was at BYU. He may have started and ended his career at Brigham Young on offense but he had a stint on defense when he was a freshman. While his stats aren't impressive,(26 tackles, 1 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble) he has the experience, which is more than anyone else can say—besides one player.
Keith Smith is a solid special teams player. So often we have seen him fly down the field on kickoffs to make a tackle on the returner. That sounds like a good linebacker to me. Not to mention, he is an energizer.