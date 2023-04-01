Fansided
Falcons: Flipping offensive players to defense for April Fools' Day

Atlanta Falcons' inside linebackers:

Position

Name

Height

Weight

ILB

Tyler Allgeier

5'11"

220

ILB

Keith Smith

6'0"

240

I chose to go with a nickel defense which is why there are only two linebackers.

While tight ends are usually equal to defensive ends, running backs are often equal to inside linebackers.

That is proven with Tyler Allgeier who, if you did not know, played linebacker for a season when he was at BYU. He may have started and ended his career at Brigham Young on offense but he had a stint on defense when he was a freshman. While his stats aren't impressive,(26 tackles, 1 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 pass defended, and 1 forced fumble) he has the experience, which is more than anyone else can say—besides one player.

Keith Smith is a solid special teams player. So often we have seen him fly down the field on kickoffs to make a tackle on the returner. That sounds like a good linebacker to me. Not to mention, he is an energizer.

