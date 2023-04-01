Falcons: Flipping offensive players to defense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' cornerbacks:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
CB
Drake London
6'4"
213
CB
Frank Darby
6'1"
200
Slot CB
Avery WIlliams
5'9"
195
Drake London comes in as a Richard Sherman-type player. He is big and strong but doesn't have elite speed. However, who needs speed when you can just jam a receiver? With his mentality and size, Drake could do that, at least I hope.
As for Frank Darby, I chose him for two reasons. The first is that he has solid size, and the second is that he is going to play at full speed on every snap. If you have seen videos of him, you know what I am talking about.
Avery Williams playing cornerback, who would have ever thought? This was an obvious pick and is the reason I chose to go with a nickel alignment. WIlliams played corner in 2021 so he should be the least of our worries.