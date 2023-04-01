Falcons: Flipping offensive players to defense for April Fools' Day
Atlanta Falcons' safeties:
Position
Name
Height
Weight
S
Cordarrelle Patterson
6'2"
220
S
Desmond Ridder
6'3"
207
This is the most interesting position on this list. We have a running back and a quarterback as the last line of defense.
Starting with Cordarrelle Patterson, if you remember the Falcons listed Patterson as a backup safety in the latter part of the 2021 season. Patterson begged them to put him out there but he settled for being one on paper. He can do anything. I wouldn't be surprised if he snagged 10-plus interceptions.
Desmond Ridder has an athletic profile to play the safety position. He might be a little lanky but he ran a 4.52 forty-yard dash during the NFL Combine in 2022—that is a solid time for many safeties in the NFL. Just consider this, Jessie Bates ran a 4.5 forty at the combine which ranked in the 73rd percentile. Add in the fact that he will play the safety position with a quarterback's perspective, and he could be a good DB.