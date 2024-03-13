Falcons' free agent tracker: Where each expiring contract has signed
Tracking where each of the Atlanta Falcons free agents have signed so far in free agency
As with every offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are going to add some players and subtract some players.
The Falcons had 21 expiring contracts while also making one cut with tight end Jonnu Smith. They have re-signed a few of their own while a few have signed with other teams. Let's look at the full list of free agents for this team.
Where each free agent for the Atlanta Falcons has signed
This year the Falcons were fortunate not to have a franchise cornerstone heading to the open market. They have been able to focus on landing outside help thus far and not worry about re-signing players.
There are a couple of players we would love to see back (none more so than Calais Campbell) but we don't have anyone to stress about losing.
Here is a list of the free agents that have either been re-signed by the Falcons or signed by other teams.
Signed:
- LS Liam McCullough: Re-signed by Falcons (1yr, $985k)
- OL Ryan Neuzil (ERFA): Re-signed by Falcons (1yr, $985k)
- LB Nate Landman (ERFA): Re-signed by Falcons (1yr, $985k)
- TE Jonnu Smith (Released): Signed by Dolphins (2yrs, $8.4M)
- CB Jeff Okudah: Signed by Texans (1yr, $6M)
- OL Matt Hennessy: Signed by Eagles (undisclosed)
- WR Mack Hollins: Signed by Bills (1yr, $3M)
Unsigned:
- QB Logan Woodside
- FB Keith Smith
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson
- WR Van Jefferson
- WR KhaDarel Hodge
- WR Scotty Miller
- TE MyCole Pruitt
- TE Feleipe Franks
- OL Ethan Greenidge
- DL Calais Campbell
- DL Kentavius Street
- DL Albert Huggins
- DL Joe Gaziano
- OLB Bud Dupree
- CB Jeff Okudah
- CB Tre Flowers
Many of these players will not get any offers and will see their careers end. The draft will bring many new faces in and with every new face, an old face is kicked out. It is a neverending cycle that will remain as long as the league remains.