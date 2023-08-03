Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each defensive position during training camp, preseason
The one player at each defensive position that you should be keeping an eye on during Atlanta Falcons training camp and preseason
Keep an eye on DL Joe Gaziano for the Atlanta Falcons
If you missed the Atlanta Falcons signing Joe Gaziano this offseason don't feel too bad. There were certainly more publicized signings made on the defensive line. However, it appears like Joe Gaziano could end up being a big piece for the Falcons in 2023.
Early reports in training camp are that Joe Gaziano has been getting a lot of high-quality reps, which is something that will surprise a lot of people.
Ryan Nielsen will bring deploy a lot of fronts to this defense and Gaziano is someone who can play up in a variety of different spots. His big frame will hold up against the competition which is important because Nielsen will not deal with bad run defense.
Perhaps the Falcons have found something in the fourth-year player.