Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each defensive position during training camp, preseason
The one player at each defensive position that you should be keeping an eye on during Atlanta Falcons training camp and preseason
Keep an eye on EDGE Kemoko Turay for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons made a move the other day by signing edge rusher Kemoko Turay to their 90-man roster. In my opinion, this was an excellent signing.
Why is that? Well, Turay has a lot of upside and has had some production during his time in the NFL. He spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis and had a total of 12 sacks. That isn't anything to write home about but in the two seasons he has played over ten games, he had four and five-and-a-half sacks.
Last year, he spent time with the 49ers and did basically nothing. Nevertheless, he has shown he can get to the quarterback using his six-foot-five, 248-pound frame during his career. Ryan Neilsen has done an excellent job with pass rushers during his time as a coach and Turay is a candidate to be a pleasant surprise as a rotational pass rusher.