Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each defensive position during training camp, preseason
The one player at each defensive position that you should be keeping an eye on during Atlanta Falcons training camp and preseason
Keep an eye on CB Tre Flowers for the Atlanta Falcons
This was another under-the-radar signing for the Atlanta Falcons back in early May.
Tre Flowers is a big cornerback who has a lot of snaps under his belt and he could prove to be a valuable piece for the new defense.
Since being a fifth-round pick in 2018, the six-foot-three, 200-pound cornerback has played in 73 games, forced five fumbles, defended 20 passes, and intercepted four passes. His experience could be a big advantage in what is a young cornerback room for the Falcons.
At times in his career—mostly with the Seahawks—he has been a quality player. The good news is that the Falcons could keep him around as a key depth piece. We know they already have A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah but Flowers could play some quality snaps in a pinch.