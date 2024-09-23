Falcons get bad news on critical offensive line injuries following Week 3 loss
The Atlanta Falcons did not have a banner game when it came to running the football. Just a week after they looked to have the best run-blocking line in the league, they couldn't produce any holes for star running back Bijan Robinson.
However, part of the issue had to do with losing right tackle Kaleb McGary and center Drew Dalman. Those two help make up one of the NFL's most unified lines and not having them on the field is debilitating.
Thus, we were all hoping that the injuries wouldn't keep them off the field moving forward but we didn't get that lucky as the two will reportedly miss some time.
Drew Dalman and Kaleb McGary will likely miss significant time with lower-body injuries
How offensive linemen don't sustain more lower-body injuries than they do is unbelievable. Unfortunately, though, they do happen and for the Falcons they happened in bunches in Sunday's game.
Their standout center and bulldozing right tackle both went down with injuries that quickly ruled them out for the night. Now, initial reports are that an IR stint might be coming for one of them while the other will also miss some time.
As the tweet says, we will need to wait for the MRI to know the full extent of the two injuries but it doesn't look positive.
If there is any good news it is that they appear to have avoided season-ending injuries. But, for a team that relies on their running game so much, losing those two is a gut punch.
Nevertheless, backup center Ryan Neuzil and backup tackle Storm Norton both have experience and have proven they can play at a high level. They played decent after taking over for the two starters.
Ironically, it was Chris Lindstrom who struggled the most, but you can excuse that when you are tasked with stopping Chris Jones.
Anyway, the good news is the Falcons will be going against two sub-par defensive lines over the next three weeks. The Saints, Week 3's opponent, do have 11 sacks this season but have benefitted greatly from forcing their first two opponents to pass on nearly every play. The Falcons will then play the Buccaneers who have two sacks and the Panthers who have five.
The Falcons must play from ahead if they want to cover up their two injuries, especially against their heated rivals on Sunday.