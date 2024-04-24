Falcons Hall of Famer defends team's potential franchise QB successor
Rumors have been swirling about the Atlanta Falcons' interest in Michael Penix Jr. who has a staunch supporter in their former Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Deion Sanders knows the game of football, there is no denying that. He had a fantastic NFL career that landed him in Canton as the undisputed greatest cornerback and overall athlete ever.
He has since been hard at work coaching the sport and is currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes who share a conference with Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies.
Penix has been an oft-criticized prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and hasn't been given the love that he deserves as one of the top quarterback prospects. Guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy have all overshadowed him over the past three months.
The day before the draft is set to kick off, Deion Sanders has now made his thoughts known about the experienced college quarterback, who has also recently been linked to the Atlanta Falcons.
Deion Sanders gives praise to Michael Penix Jr. who is closely linked with the Falcons
According to recent reports, the Atlanta Falcons may shock the NFL world by drafting Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday.
This all coincides with the Falcons Hall of Famer Deion Sanders taking to Twitter to defend the talented quarterback.
He is right. Penix had one bad game against a defense that shut down every quarterback they played. He also was playing through an injury that limited him.
And speaking of injuries, one of the complaints about Penix is his injury history. Yes, it is a valid criticism but he has also avoided season-ending injuries for two seasons and has been able to take the field each week. While he was hurting in the National Championship, he continued to play through everything which speaks to his competitive nature.
He has transformed himself into the best pocket passer in the draft despite still having great athleticism. The Falcons are looking for pocket passers and that is why Penix and his elite arm is a good match for the Dirty Birds.