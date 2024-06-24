Falcons have shocking player land on NFL.com's all-breakout team
Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore are a few names you would expect to see on an all-breakout team for the Atlanta Falcons. They each have immense talent and have had tough years these past couple of years.
However, one player you wouldn't expect to see on an NFL all-breakout team? Left guard Matt Bergeron.
This isn't a slight on his talent—he has all the talent you would want—but rather he plays a position that is difficult to get recognition at. Nevertheless, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com put him as one of his two offensive guards primed to break out in 2024.
NFL.com has Matt Bergeron as one of their breakout players
The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to take Syracuse offensive lineman Matt Bergeron. He was a player many teams wanted, including the Dallas Cowboys who came close to making him their first-overall pick.
The Falcons are glad they didn't because he was the final piece on this great offensive line.
As a rookie, Bergeron had his bumps but he showed he can play in this league. He also showed major improvements from week to week and ended the season as the team's offensive snap count leader.
Bucky Brooks put together his '2024 All-Breakout Team, Offense' and Bergeron was his pick at offensive guard, along with the Titans' first-round pick last year in Peter Skoronski.
Here is what he said about the Falcons second-year player:
"The athletic interior blocker is poised to shine in a revamped offense under new coordinator Zac Robinson that makes the most of his talents as a people mover at the point of attack. Bergeron's movement skills should lead to more space for running back Bijan Robinson on runs while providing sufficient protection for Kirk Cousins to attack from the pocket. As Robinson builds a game plan that enables the Falcons to showcase their skill players on the perimeter, the football world could come to better appreciate the work Bergeron does between the tackles in 2024. "- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
As he mentioned, the former Syracuse anchor will be working in an offense that will highlight his talent.
The Canadian is primed for a great season. If he turns into the player we know he can be then this offensive line for the Falcons has the potential to be the best in the NFL. Jake Matthews will continue to post every week, Drew Dalman will continue his ascension as one of the best centers, Chris Lindstrom is one of the best players in the league, and Kaleb McGary will keep mauling anyone in his path.
Kirk Cousins should be excited as heck to be playing in this offense that has every piece in place.