Falcons: Kyle Shanahan proves he is to blame for Super Bowl LI collapse
While football is a team sport we still like to place blame on one person and Kyle Shanahan keeps proving that he is to blame for the Atlanta Falcons blowing Super Bowl LI
The 2016 Atlanta Falcons lost Super Bowl LI, the 2019 San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV, and the 2023 San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII. The only constant with those teams—minus holding double-digit leads at some point in those games—is offensive playcaller, Kyle Shanahan.
Kyle Shanahan has now blown three Super Bowls where he hasn't been able to help his offense shut the door on his opponent and it proves that the blame for the Atlanta Falcons collapse in Super Bowl LI should land on Shanahan's shoulders before it lands on Matt Ryan's.
Former Atlanta Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan continues to prove he cannot close out games on the biggest stage
The third time was certainly not the charm for former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. After holding a double-digit lead, Shanahan's offense couldn't find a way to close out the game and it cost him and his team another chance at a title.
Shanahan got his start as a Super Bowl playcaller with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2016 to 2017 season. He was able to jump out to a 25-point lead in the third quarter and it seemed like he and his team would be cruising to their first championship.
But, as we all know, that did not happen as the Patriots stormed back and won the game in overtime.
Fast forward to 2020 when Shanahan was in his third season as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was in his first Super Bowl as a head coach. After his defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes, Raheem Mostert scored a touchdown that gave the 49ers the lead late in the third quarter.
Shanahan's defense followed it up by intercepting Mahomes again but the offense did not do anything else for the rest of the game and Mahomes was able to win his first Super Bowl.
On Sunday, Shanahan finally led his team to their first points in the fourth quarter or overtime with two field goals and a touchdown. Ultimately, that was not enough—particularly with the overtime field goal—to win the game and Shanahan's Super Bowl record dropped to 0-3.
Shanahan has now blown three different double-digit leads in three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks. This shows that while he is one of the best playcallers we have ever seen, Shanahan isn't the coach you want at the helm in the biggest game of the year.