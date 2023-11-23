Falcons' last 3 losses looking worse and worse each week
The Atlanta Falcons three-straight losses are looking worse and worse when you look at what those other teams have done after beating the Falcons
Losing to the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals was simply unacceptable. The Atlanta Falcons were put in a favorable position going against those teams and they simply could not capitalize.
Those losses looked bad at the time but they have somehow looked even worse when you look at how those teams have performed in the weeks since.
Atlanta Falcons' three losses look even worse going into week 12
The Atlanta Falcons appeared to have some momentum after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week seven. Little did they know, they would proceed to lose to a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut, a quarterback who hadn't taken a snap with his team and didn't even know the names of his teammates, and a quarterback coming off of a significant injury playing in his first game in a year.
It has been ugly, but you didn't need me to tell you that.
Look at what those teams have done since beating the Atlanta Falcons. The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans are a combined 0-4 playing against the Steelers, Buccaneers, Texans, and Jaguars. Two of those games weren't even close affairs.
But, if it makes you feel any better, the Vikings—despite the final score not showing it—took it to the Saints the week after beating the Falcons. They then dropped their Week 11 Sunday Night Football game to the Broncos.
So do the math and the previous three opponents of the Atlanta Falcons are 1-5 after playing the Falcons. That doesn't exactly make the Falcons look great. However, we should be thankful that the Vikings tallied the only win against the Saints, which sets up a massive NFC South clash between the Falcons and Saints on Sunday.
Despite how ugly the last 12 quarters have been for the Falcons, if they are able to play a good four quarters on Sunday, then they will be back in the playoff picture where they don't belong.