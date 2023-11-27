Falcons leap to favorite in NFC South odds after win vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons are now betting favorites to win the NFC South after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12
There's no denying the NFC South is the worst division in football, but someone has to win it.
The Atlanta Falcons had their biggest win of the season in Week 12, downing their divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints ('Aints), and as a result, have leapfrogged them into first place in the NFC South at 5-6.
Now, with six games left to go in the season, they're the betting favorites to represent the NFC South in the 2023 playoffs.
Atlanta Falcons NFC South odds
At +100 odds, the Falcons have an implied probability of 50% of winning the division. A $100 bet on them to be crowned kings of the NFC South would win you a profit of $100 if they're able to achieve the feat.
The Saints and Buccaneers are still in the mix and while the Panthers are still technically mathematically alive, they're well outside the picture and it'd take a true act of god for them to get back in the mix.
Falcons fans have to be excited with their remaining schedule as well. Their final six games come against the Jets, Buccaneers (at home), Panthers, Colts, Bears, and Saints. There is a very real chance the Falcons will be favored in all six of those games.
Even if the Falcons offense isn't always firing on all cylinders, their defense is borderline elite and gives them a chance in every game they play in.
Don't forget, even if they don't win the division, the Falcons are still in the mix of a wild card spot. The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks sit in two of the three wild card spots and with Seattle trending in the wrong direction, at least one spot could open up. The Falcons' odds to make the playoffs are set at -122 (54.95%).
