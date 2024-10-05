Falcons' legend Matt Ryan inducted into Ring of Honor in perfect fashion
By Nick Halden
It is hard to imagine a more fitting way for the Atlanta Falcons to induct both owner Arthur Blank and quarterback Matt Ryan into their Ring of Honor. For Blank, the honor seemed a bit hollow in some ways when you consider strictly the football side of things. While Blank's contributions and legacy within the community are entirely different, as strictly an owner what has he accomplished?
The Falcons are yet to win a Super Bowl and have spent the last six years in complete misery. Blank inducting himself into the Ring of Honor as the Falcons blew a chance to win late against the Chiefs seemed to be a fitting moment. Just as Ryan's night would be the perfect way to welcome the greatest Falcon in franchise history to the prestigious group.
Atlanta's defense and run game forgetting to show up in epic win is a reminder of Matt Ryan's legacy as a Falcon
So many prime Matt Ryan seasons were wasted by a team unable to build a defense or find a consistent run game. Michael Turner and Devonta Freeman are the outliers for a quarterback who often had the weight of the franchise on his shoulders.
Kirk Cousins having to set a franchise passing record and force overtime to beat Baker Mayfield's Bucs was a fitting night to put Ryan into the Ring of Honor. It is the type of feat that Ryan himself had to accomplish often on a weekly basis. Yes, Ryan played with a handful of truly great pass catchers but this was far outweighed by the chaos he was often put into.
Not once did Ryan have a great head coach or an amazing defense, any success that Ryan had was driven through his ability to make plays and carry his team. The one time that Ryan was given a great OC the quarterback won an MVP and pushed his team into a Super Bowl they should have won.
Ryan's legacy outside of Atlanta is a mixed bag based on the lack of perspective from those who didn't watch the quarterback every week. For those who did, you understand exactly what Ryan was up against and why this game was the perfect induction for a player who so often did exactly what Cousins accomplished and found a way to deliver in the biggest moments.
Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris may have breathed life back into this fanbase. A group that now believes perhaps this team has a chance to defy the team's recent history. Within this, however, it cannot be forgotten the sacrifices Ryan made and what the quarterback accomplished for a team and city that didn't know just how much greatness they were given until it was gone.