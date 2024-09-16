Falcons lose key defender to injured reserve, sign preseason standout
After just one game the Atlanta Falcons have lost another 2023 defensive starter to the injured reserve. Linebacker Nate Landman was placed on IR before the Falcons Week Two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
In a corresponding move, the team has signed cornerback Kevin King from their practice squad after he spent his first game as a practice squad elevation.
The promotion of Dane Cruikshank is in preparation for their primetime game against the Eagles to wrap up the second week of the 2024 season.
Falcons lose LB Nate Landman for at least four weeks
As an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, not much was expected of linebacker Nate Landman. However, following the season-ending injury to Troy Andersen early last season, it quickly became apparent the Falcons had found a hidden gem in the UDFA.
In a season that nearly landed him in the Pro Bowl, Landman compiled 110 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and an interception. He helped make up one of the NFL's best trio of linebackers with Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen.
Barring another roster move, the team will move forward with Elliss, Andersen, and rookie JD Bertrand, who had an excellent preseason, moving forward.
They do not currently have a linebacker signed to the practice squad and Landman will now join fellow linebacker Milo Eifler on injured reserve.
Hopefully, the stud defender can return from his shoulder injury as soon as possible. He would be eligible to be activated before the Falcons Week Six matchup in Carolina against the Panthers. He will miss key games against the Eagles, Chiefs, Saints, and Buccaneers—not a great stretch of games to lose him for.